No threat found after rumors of a weapon on campus spread at Socastee High School

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – School administrators and police are investigating after rumors of a weapon on campus began circulating at Socastee High School on Friday.
According to information from district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, officers with the Horry County Police Department were at the school shortly before 11:30 a.m. and investigating the allegations.
Students have been interviewed and school video has been reviewed, according to Bourcier. No weapons have been found.
She added the HCPD will continue their investigation, “to help ensure that our campus remains safe as all threats are taken very seriously by school administration and local law enforcement.”
