‘My mom had to suffer:’ Children of woman who drowned in HCSO van want to see laws changed

TABOR CITY, NC (WMBF) – The family of Wendy Newton, one of two women who drowned in the back of an Horry County Sheriff’s Office van in September, is speaking out.
Newton’s children, Allison and Charles Newton, sat down to share their mother’s story.
The two described her as the nicest mother they could have asked for. They noted she dealt with mental illness extensively for the last 15 years, battling bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder and manic depressive disorder.
Allison and Charles said she always went out of her way to try and seek treatment, even admitting herself to mental health hospitals frequently when her episodes would worsen.
They recalled how ever since they were kids, the siblings admired how their mother treated others.
“There was a bunch of kids in our neighborhood, and they were always so excited. ‘Let’s go to Ms. Wendy’s house! Let’s go to Ms. Wendy’s house!’ Because they knew that she had the perfect Kool-Aid, she would feed them,” Charles Newton said. “Everybody loved her.”
The day their mother died was one filled with disbelief. The siblings hope nobody ever has to go through what she went through.
“Nobody should have to die like that,” Allison Newton said. “Nobody, not even your worst enemy, should die like that.”
Newton’s children said in the past, mental health hospitals would call to inform them their mother needed to be transferred to a different hospital. This time, there was no call.
The two said that, more often than not, they would be the ones to take their mother to a different hospital, and not law enforcement.
If they were too busy, they would sometimes have law enforcement transport Wendy to different hospitals, but they said it would usually be done in a police cruiser or ambulance, and not a van that is traditionally used to transports inmates.
Allison and Charles said had they known their mother needed to be transported, they would have gladly done so themselves.
“We shouldn’t be dealing with this,” Charles Newton said. “This should’ve never happened. My mom should be at my grandma’s right now playing with my kids, but she’s not.”
They’re upset with what the HCSO said was a “conscious decision” by ex-deputy Stephen Flood to drive around a barricade and into floodwaters.
“My mom had to suffer and drown to death because they drove through this water,” Charles Newton said.
The two, however, said they’re interested in hearing Flood’s and ex-deputy Joshua Bishop’s sides of the story.
Their main focus from here on out is making sure laws are changed so another family doesn’t have to suffer through something similar.
“We want to make sure that it never happens again,” Allison Newton said.
