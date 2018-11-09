MBPD remove temporary workstation after adding 10 officers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Last September, the Myrtle Beach Police Department added a workspace across from the 2nd Avenue Pier in an effort to increase police presence along Ocean Boulevard.
In recent months that workstation has been removed and it’s now just an empty lot.
Myrtle Beach Police said this was always the plan and the workspace was a temporary solution.
Lieutenant Bryan Murphy said the workstation was removed several months ago and wasn’t cost effective.
Since last year, the Police Department has added 10 new officers and is currently at full staff, allowing more police to patrol all parts of Ocean Boulevard.
The police department was also able to work with outside agencies during larger events this summer like CCMF and utilize the new mobile command unit.
"That’s the best part of that equipment is that it is mobile and able to move around to different festivals and places where we have large crowds,” said Lt. Bryan Murphy.
As of right now, there’s no plan to bring back the workstation which gave officers a place to file paperwork and staying present on the boulevard, rather than having to go all the way back to the police station on Oak Street.
Locals and vacationers said, having the workstation gone doesn’t make them feel any less safe, they feel safe seeing police officers patrolling the streets.
“I think it’s wonderful and very safe, people are always really friendly and it’s a nice place,” said Greg Smurthwaite.
Smurthwaite has vacationed in Myrtle Beach for several years and even enjoys biking late at night, feeling safe along Ocean Boulevard
Lt. Murphy said the police department is still working with the City of Myrtle Beach to add 10 additional officers each year.
