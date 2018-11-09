The Latest: Abrams campaign says it will fight on

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, left, stands with her campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, before speaking to her supporters during an election night watch party at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Georgia's hotly contested and potentially historic governor's race may not be over yet, with Democrat Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp awaiting the final accounting of absentee and provisional ballots. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (AP)