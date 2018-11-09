Historic B-17 bomber airplane transports veterans back to 1945

“You’ll have people come up to the airplane in a wheelchair and they’re really quiet," James Laing, B-17 Volunteer Pilot. "And they’ll come up and they’ll touch the airplane and they’ll start crying. Or they’ll sit here and they’re lost. And then you start drawing out of them what happened. ‘Well I bailed out here and I had to leave my buddy.’ And you have their children who are older than me, you know. And their grand kids and their great grand kids and here’s grandpa and his wife who you know got married on a leave or got married just before he went off to war when he was 17, 18 or 20 years old. And many, many times, I think Rich would agree, the family has never heard the details.”