FIRST ALERT: Time to prepare the plants as cold air comes this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will drop this weekend and especially next week to the coldest readings we’ve seen since March.
Widespread frost across the Pee Dee and Border Belt is likely Sunday morning as low temperatures are around 32° to 36°. Another bout with the cold comes by midweek. On Wednesday night and Thursday, lows will drop to below freezing in the Pee Dee and a widespread frost is possible along the coast.
With temperatures forecast to be near freezing, now is the time to start thinking about protecting your plants. When temperatures are between 36° and 32°, a frost has the potential to develop. Sensitive plants tend to struggle, but hardier plants can handle most light to moderate frosts.
Freezes occur at or below 32° and can damage or kill most sensitive plants. A hard freeze occurs with temperatures below 28°. Prolonged hard freezes can damage some of the hardier plants like carrots.
If you’re looking to plan a garden, here’s a helpful link to Clemson University and their garden planning guide for the Carolinas.
Colder air can change depending on the wide variety of microclimates we have across the Carolinas. Factors that affect how cold an area can get depend on the soil, closeness to water and elevation. You’ll notice these differences during clear nights with calm winds rather than windy nights, where the cold is the same everywhere.
