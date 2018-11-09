FIRST ALERT: Bright brisk weekend, Saturday night frost

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will blow through the region tonight and usher in much cooler weather for the weekend.
Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will continue through the evening with just a slight risk of a stray shower or sprinkle. Temperatures will remain steady in the middle and upper 60s.
A strong cold front will push through the region after midnight tonight. Behind the front, gusty winds will help to deliver much cooler temperatures.
Saturday morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies and stray sprinkle near the beach. Skies will quickly clear through the early morning as much drier air moves in. Temperatures Saturday morning will range from near 50 inland to the lower 50s across the Grand Strand. As chilly breezes continue to drive cooler air into the region, temperatures will only climb a few degrees to reach the middle and upper 50s by the afternoon.
Saturday night will see widespread temperatures in the 30s and the risk of frost. The coldest temperatures will be found well inland where areas west of I-95 will drop to near freezing. Elsewhere, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s inland and middle to upper 30s across the Grand Strand. Frost is likely for most areas just inland from the beaches.
Sunday will see another round of chilly temperatures, but less wind. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower and middle 50s with sunny skies giving way to increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening.
Another rain-maker arrives late Monday through Tuesday with some periods of steady and even heavy rain possible at times by Monday night and Tuesday morning. Rainfall totals of one to two inches will be likely.
As that system moves out, another round of even colder weather will arrive by Wednesday and Thursday.
