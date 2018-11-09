Conway High has new life for playoff run

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You win some, you lose some, but you live to fight another day.
That’s how the Conway Tigers feel after the wild season they’ve had this year. An 0 and 4 start followed by Hurricane Florence just stealing a month away like Deebo has the green and gold putting up their dukes. This week’s neighborhood bully? The Riverbluff Gators.
Sitting at 3 and 6, the Conway football team has new life for the playoffs.
Winless in the opening month, a catastrophic event paused everything forcing the Tigers to regroup.
That month long break changed everything.
“It gave us more time to practice. We weren’t really clicking that good as a team,” says a group of players. “Some players were doing good. Some players weren’t taking it as seriously as others, but we came together. We got on each other in practice and next thing you know, we started winning.”
The Tigers won three straight, while competing with the best teams the area has to offer.
“It really made you miss football because we weren’t playing," sophomore running back Michael James says. "It made you eliminate all the small stuff that didn’t matter.”
Senior linebacker Steven Hill agrees.
“It gave us a chance to put in some work. Some of us went to the field and ran some routes as an offense and got better.”
With the hours dwindling until Friday night, the team’s objective is simple: Win. This is the first ever meeting between Conway and River Bluff. They’re looking for their 27th all time playoff win, but they’re still searching for that first championship though. The last time the school ever won a title? It wasn’t even football we’re talking about. It’s girls tennis in 1976.
