Arrest made in 2017 armed robbery case

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to the 2017 armed robbery of a Myrtle Beach motel.
Xavier Christopher Knight, 20, is charged with armed robbery, three-counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree assault and battery.
At around 4:30 a.m. on July 22, 2017, police responded to the Boardwalk Motel in the 2300 block of North Ocean Boulevard in reference to a robbery, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Witnesses on scene said two men came into the motel with guns and jumped over the counter. A motel employee attempted to exit through a back door, but the suspects prevented her from doing so, the report states.
One of the suspects reportedly forced a victim to the ground and demanded money. Police say as that victim was getting up from the floor, a suspect hit him in the back of the head with a handgun. According to the report, the suspects took approximately $2,940 from cash registers and about $100 from a victim’s purse.
Knight appeared before a Myrtle Beach judge for a bond hearing in relation to the case before being taken back to a detention center in Dorchester County where he is being held on unrelated charges, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
