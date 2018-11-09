Arrest made in 2017 armed robbery case

At around 4:30 a.m. on July 22, 2017, police responded to the Boardwalk Motel in the 2300 block of North Ocean Boulevard in reference to a robbery, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Witnesses on scene said two men came into the motel with guns and jumped over the counter. A motel employee attempted to exit through a back door, but the suspects prevented her from doing so, the report states.