Woman accused of forging doctor’s signature to get narcotics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday after allegedly falsifying a local doctor’s signature to obtain narcotics.
According to an arrest warrant, 41-year-old Amy Lee White “did unlawfully obtain a quantity of Oxycodone by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge.”
White reportedly obtained a prescription on May 5 at the CVS Pharmacy on 38th Avenue North and on September 23 from the Walgreen’s Pharmacy at 4300 Highway 17 South, the warrant states.
Online records show White was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $5,000 bond several hours after her arrest.
