VIDEO: Suspect robs Bojangles’ restaurant while wearing Michael Myers mask, armed with a gun

By WMBF News Staff | November 8, 2018 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 4:00 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a local Bojangles’ restaurant last month.

According to a press release from the FCSO, the suspect, wearing a Michael Myers Halloween mask, entered the East Palmetto Street Bojangles’ around 9 p.m. on Oct. 23 and demanded money from the two clerks while holding a gun to their heads.

Witnesses told authorities the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

