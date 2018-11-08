VIDEO: Suspect robs Bojangles’ restaurant while wearing Michael Myers mask, armed with a gun

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a local Bojangles’ restaurant last month.
According to a press release from the FCSO, the suspect, wearing a Michael Myers Halloween mask, entered the East Palmetto Street Bojangles’ around 9 p.m. on Oct. 23 and demanded money from the two clerks while holding a gun to their heads.
Witnesses told authorities the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to call FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
