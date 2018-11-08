SC utility bills among the highest in America, study says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A recent study named South Carolina as one of the most expensive states in America for utilities.
The study from Move.org ranked the Palmetto State the seventh most expensive, with residents paying an average of $473.78 for utilities every month.
Factors in the study were broken down into the following categories: electricity, natural gas, internet, cable and water.
The findings show that while for most of the country electricity is the biggest bill, in South Carolina, it’s natural gas. The average bill in the state is $150.03.
Here’s a breakdown of the bills in South Carolina, per their findings:
Residents in Hawaii pay the most on average for utilities at $730.86, while residents of Idaho pay an average of $343.71. Here is the top 10:
- Hawaii
- Alaska
- Rhode Island
- Connecticut
- New York
- New Hampshire
- South Carolina
- Massachusetts
- Vermont
- Maine
For more on the methodology of the study, click here.
