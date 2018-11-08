Nationwide restaurant worker shortage affecting local Grand Strand businesses

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Anthony’s Pizza and Pan Pasta is feeling the effects of the nationwide restaurant worker shortage, saying it’s difficult to find and keep skilled workers today.
This is a problem this restaurant in particular has dealt with for a few years now.
The family owned mom-and-pop shop is located just off Glenns Bay Road in Horry County. General manager Doug Kindzia said they’re just now starting to nail down a solid crew they’re happy to have around. When they do find those good skilled workers, Kindzia said they work hard to hold on to them for as long as they can.
This area being a tourism based industry and a growing industry with so much competition is also a challenge for this restaurant in particular. Kindzia said there are things the restaurant tries to do to bring in candidates for the job, like posting help wanted signs, spreading the word on social media and word of mouth.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College has a culinary program that aims to get students ready to go out into the restaurant and hospitality industry.
Executive director Joe Bonapart said because the profit margin tends to be so small in the restaurant business, restaurant owners will try to offer other incentives like a clean place to work and consider their employees schedules to attract new workers.
Bonapart said now he thinks a lot of restaurants are adjusting to the fact a lot of their future employees may want to learn other things in the business and enjoy what they’re doing while they’re at it.
He said they try to give their students a structured environment and disciplined education based on the way the industry is changing.
“You can guide somebody with doing things the correct way, by being professional. How they conduct themselves, by how they work, how they cook, what they’re looking for in product and to go out there and be very successful," said Bonapart.
Anthony’s Pizza and Pan Pasta continues the search for employees and are working to hang on to the ones they have.
“We do have structures here and we do have policies here but it’s more of a family environment and that’s what we try to keep it. We don’t look at our employees as employees. They’re our work family," said Kindzia.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.