Active shooter, multiple victims reported in mass shooting at California bar

THOUSAND OAKS, CA (RNN) - Deputies say there are multiple people injured after a gunman opened fire at a California bar, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office report at least 30 shots were fired in the incident, which happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday local time at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA.
It is being treated as an active shooter incident, the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted.
At least one law enforcement officer was injured when authorities responded to the scene, the Ventura County Star reports.
Deputies say many people fled the scene after shots rang out.
The bar has a college night on Wednesdays for ages 18 and up, according to its website.
Thousand Oaks is the second-largest city in Ventura County, CA, and a suburb of Los Angeles, located about 40 miles northwest of downtown.
