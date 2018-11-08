Marlboro County voters approve $10 million bond referendum for school district

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Marlboro County voters approved a $10 million bond referendum that will be used for security, safety, renovations and repairs throughout the school district.
According to a news release, the top priority will be the addition of security cameras, card readers for access control and establishing secure entrance areas for all schools.
“A major focus will be Bennettsville Intermediate School which is in much need of repair,” the release states.
In addition, the money will be used to upgrade restrooms across the district. The updating of athletic facilities will also be addressed.
"I can't tell you enough how grateful I am that the community is allowing us this opportunity to move forward," said Superintendent Dr. McCord. "We are very pleased with the support the public has shown us, and we plan to do great work."
