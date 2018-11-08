Man wanted for pointing gun at Subway customer by Georgetown Sheriff’s Office

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man is wanted by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at another customer during an argument in front of a Subway restaurant.
According to a press release, the incident happened at the Subway on South Fraser Street in Georgetown Wednesday night.
The suspect’s photo and another of a silver Cadillac sedan he drove from the restaurant was released by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, described as a black male, left the restaurant with a black female going south on U.S. 17.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 546-5102.
Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.
