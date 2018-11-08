Guam Catholic Church to file bankruptcy amid abuse lawsuits

This photo shows the residence and office of the Archbishop of Agana in Guam on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. The house was listed as one of the non-essential properties owned by the Catholic Church in Guam, which announced on Wednesday that it will file for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy to avoid trial in dozens of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by priests and move toward settlements. The funds for future victims claims will come from the sale of non-essential church properties and insurance. (AP Photo/Grace Garces Bordallo) (Grace Garces Bordallo)