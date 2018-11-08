Geoffrey’s Toy Box coming to Myrtle Beach Kroger for holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – To paraphrase a 90s pop hit, Geoffrey gets knocked down, but he gets up again.
Back in October, a planned bankruptcy auction of the intellectual assets for the toy giant once called Toys ‘R’ Us was canceled.
Now, the company has entered into a partnership with Kroger to bring Geoffrey’s Toy Box exclusive brands to nearly 600 Kroger grocery stores across the country for the holiday season, according to a press release.
One of those locations is the Myrtle Beach Kroger, located at 9610 N. Kings Hwy.
Geoffrey’s Toy Box will feature a selection of 35 children’s toys from such brands as Animal Zone, Imaginarium, Journey Girls, Edu Science, You & Me, and Just Like Home, the release states. Prices will range from $19.99 to $49.99.
“Geoffrey’s Toy Box delivers a unique shopping destination with Kroger stores,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s senior vice president of merchandising, in a statement. “We’re excited to offer Geoffrey’s Toy Box this holiday season to provide our customers with the opportunity to purchase a selection of toys once exclusive to Toys ‘R’ Us.”
Back in March, Toys ‘R’ Us announced it was effectively ceasing operations. It closed the last of its stores in June.
