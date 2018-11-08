Florence leaders take first steps to demolish old Florentine building

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence city leaders have taken the first steps toward demolishing the old Florentine building on West Evans Street.
According to Ray Reich, Florence’s downtown development manager, the city acquired the Florentine building and the adjacent properties in the 300 block of West Evans Street. The block will be redeveloped by an out-of-town developer.
Before demolition can begin, Reich said a four-step process must happen. First, the county’s historic commission could call for a 60-day delay if it deems the building has historical significance.
If that happens, the historical commission would use that 60-day window to find a potential buyer for the property, according to Reich. He added the issue will be discussed at their Nov. 13 meeting.
Then, the demolition has to be approved by the architectural design and review board, Reich said. That group will meet on Nov. 14.
If both entities approve of the building’s demolition, an environmental assessment must be conducted, according to Reich.
The final step would be putting the demolition out to bid. Reich anticipates the earliest it could happen would be after the first of the year.
