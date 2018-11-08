FIRST ALERT: Mild with a few Friday showers, much cooler weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild temperatures and a few lingering showers on Friday will give way to clearing and much cooler weather on Saturday.
Tonight will see cloudy skies with a shower or two possible and a few areas of mist and drizzle. Temperatures will slip into the middle and upper 50s by daybreak Friday.
Mostly cloudy skies will persist through Friday with some peaks of sunshine from time to time. Southerly winds ahead of a strong cold front will push temperatures into the lower 70s by Friday afternoon. A few showers will be possible at times, but many areas will stay rain-free through the day.
The strong cold front will push through the region Friday night and off shore by early Saturday morning. Much cooler weather will blow in behind the front. Temperatures Saturday morning will likely be in the middle and upper 50s and hold steady or even fall a few degrees through the day. While a stray light shower will be possible near the coast early in the morning, skies will rapidly clear and turn mostly sunny by midday.
Saturday night will see temperatures dropping all the way into the lower and middle 30s inland and upper 30s to near 40 along the Grand Strand. Patchy frost is likely away from the beaches.
Sunday will sunny and cool with afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 50s.
Another round of rain moves in by next Monday afternoon and Tuesday.
