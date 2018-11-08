FIRST ALERT: Coldest air of the season so far set to arrive next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will deliver the coldest weather so far this season by the middle and end of next week.
A series of cold fronts will deliver progressively cooler weather to the region starting this weekend and lasting into next week.
The first cold front will pass through the region late Friday night and be accompanied by another round of scattered showers. Following this front, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s for daytime highs over the weekend. Saturday night will see widespread temperatures in the middle and upper 30s with a little patchy frost possible inland from the coast.
A second and even stronger cold front will race through the Carolinas Tuesday night and early Wednesday and usher in a stronger surge of colder weather. Temperatures on Wednesday will likely struggle to climb into the lower 50s.
By Wednesday night, widespread 30s are likely. Areas along and west of I-95 are likely to fall to near or below the freezing mark, while much of the rest of the area drops into the middle and upper 30s. Frost will be possible in most areas including the Grand Strand as temperatures drop into the middle 30s.
