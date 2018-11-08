FIRST ALERT: Cloudy and cool today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We had some steady rain overnight that has now moved out and the heavy rain threat diminishes through the day. Expect at least scattered showers into the afternoon. Temperatures turn cooler with afternoon highs holding in the middle 60s.
Rain chances take a dip for the weekend and the temperatures follow suit. We’ll keep the risk of an isolated shower Friday and Saturday but a lot of areas remain rain-free. Temperatures rebound on Friday before crashing back down Saturday. We’ll only manage afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s through Sunday. Areas of frost are expected Sunday morning as we all fall into the 30s.
