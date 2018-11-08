FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Robeson County to close temporarily

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Disaster Recovery Center in Robeson County is set to close temporarily on November 12.
According to a news release from FEMA, the center will re-open on November 14.
The center is located at:
- Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina
- Soaring Eagle Community Building 442 Norment Road, Lumberton, NC, 28360
- Normal operating hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monday through Saturday until further notice
Individuals and businesses may visit any open recovery center to get information or register for assistance. For more information, click here.
