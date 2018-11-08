FAA awards over $25 million for MYR taxiway rehabilitation project

“In 2015 the rehabilitation of the Myrtle Beach International Airport’s 9,503 foot long runway was completed,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “In late 2018, the Airport will begin a multiyear, multiphase project of rehabilitating its airfield taxiway system. This important taxiway project, in addition to the runway rehabilitation, will keep our airport in compliance with FAA standards while preparing MYR for more continued aircraft operational growth in the years to come. Horry County Department of Airports would like to thank the FAA for funding this important project.”