Carolina Forest High School cancels pep rally after misunderstanding leads to rumors of a threat

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Administrators at Carolina Forest High School made the decision to postpone a Thursday pep rally after a misunderstanding led to rumors of a threat being circulated.
A message from Principal Gaye Driggers that was posted on the school’s Facebook page stated a small group of students were overheard discussing a video, entitled “Reducing the Risk of School Violence,” that was shown on Wednesday.
The video was produced by the South Carolina Department of Education to share with middle and high school students to serve as a safety awareness resource, according to the post.
Driggers pointed out that the conversation taking place amongst the small group of students was overheard and misinterpreted as a threat. Still, the situation was investigated and school administrators do not believe a threat exists.
“I have made the decision to postpone today’s pep rally so the students will have a more enjoyable experience at a later date,” Driggers’ statement read, in part.
The school’s homecoming plans were still expected to be announced at some point Thursday afternoon.
