Authorities seek man seen walking near where 13-year-old NC girl was kidnapped

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Investigators are looking to identify a man seen walking near the area where 13-year-old Hania Aguilar was kidnapped.
According to a press release from the FBI, the man appears to be wearing light-colored shoes, a light-colored shirt, and a hoodie walking south on Lambert Street, then turning north on Highway 41/Elizabethtown Highway toward the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.
Earlier on Thursday, the green SUV that was stolen during the kidnapping of Aguilar was found, according to information from the FBI.
Authorities said the SUV was discovered just before 8 a.m. Thursday off Quincey Drive in Lumberton. Law enforcement continues to search for Aguilar.
According to a press release, the FBI’s evidence response team will process the vehicle. Residents and business owners on or around Quincey Road who have a video surveillance camera system are asked to call the FBI’s tip line at (910) 272-5871.
The vehicle is described as a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. It is registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, SC.
Officials said Monday morning, Aguilar was waiting outside her home to be driven to school by a relative when she was kidnapped.
Quincey Drive is located about 15 or 20 minutes south of where Augilar was kidnapped.
