Anti-abortion activist who shot Kansas abortion doctor freed

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 1995 file photo, Rachelle "Shelley" Shannon arrives for sentencing in federal court in downtown Portland, Ore. Shannon, an anti-abortion activist who shot Wichita, Kan., abortion doctor George Tiller in 1993 and committed clinic attacks in several states, has been released from imprisonment in Oregon. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, that Shannon has been released. The Kansas City Star reports Shannon was staying at a halfway house in Portland since May. She has been in custody for 25 years. (Ben Brink /The Oregonian via AP, File) (Ben Brink)