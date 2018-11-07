Voters approve Sunday alcohol sales in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Politicians weren’t the only ones who claimed victory during Tuesday’s midterms.
Over in Florence County, a referendum that would allow Sunday alcohol sales received a favorable nod from the voters.
According to the unofficial results, 62 percent of voters in the area voted in favor of the change. Sunday alcohol sales were already allowed in the city of Florence.
Last August, the Florence County Council voted to move the referendum to the November ballot.
The ordinance, as it was passed, would allow businesses like restaurants and bars a temporary permit for “the possession, sale and consumption of alcoholic liquors by the drink.”
County council ultimately voted to not allow alcohol to be sold off premises, meaning grocery and convenience stores are still prohibited from selling it on Sundays.
