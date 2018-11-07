Vehicle found submerged in North Myrtle Beach marina

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a car was found submerged in a marina on Little River Neck Road Wednesday.
According to Division Chief Billy Floyd with North Myrtle Beach Fire, crews responded to the incident at about 8:30 a.m. Floyd says the car ended up in the marina during the overnight hours.
Earlier Wednesday, dive teams were on scene as a precaution. The car was removed from the marina and no one was found inside.
According to Floyd, it is not known how the vehicle became submerged.
Police have located the owner of the car and are investigating.
