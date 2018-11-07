Suspect charged with murder in connection with death of Dillon County man

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a Dillon County man in June.
According to a press release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Malique Jamal Gregory, of Dillon, has been charged with murder for the death of 62-year-old Preston Benjamin on June 26.
Benjamin was found dead in his home and authorities investigated the death as a homicide.
Gregory remained in custody Wednesday afternoon at the Dillon County Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.