Rice re-elected as U.S. representative for SC’s seventh congressional district

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Congressman Tom Rice has won re-election to the U.S House of Representatives, where he will continue to represent South Carolina’s seventh congressional district.
The Associated Press called the race for Rice at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He faced state Rep. Robert Williams, the Democratic challenger.
Earlier in the day, Rice was all smiles as he cast his vote Tuesday morning in Horry County.
He believed Republicans would have a strong night, and the path the country is on right now is the right one.
“The bottom line is the economy is really hitting on all cylinders and opportunity in America, which was gone for about nine or 10 years there, has been restored,” Rice said. “People’s kids and grandkids coming out of college couldn’t find a good job, and I just feel like the American public realize that, they feel it, and I feel they will support what we’ve done."
