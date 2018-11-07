Report: Student brings BB gun to school, shoots 13-year-old boy

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 12-year-boy was issued a juvenile summons Monday after allegedly bringing a BB gun to school and shooting a child in the ribs, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report.
Police responded to the Academy of Hope at 3521 Juniper Bay Road at around 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault. A witness on scene told police the boy took the BB gun out of his bag and pointed it at several students while making “shooting sounds,” the report states.
According to police, the student then shot a 13-year-old boy in the ribs. The witness told police that the victim did not have any injuries.
A juvenile summons and report was given to the Juvenile Solicitor’s Office, according to the report.
