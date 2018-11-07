Report: Myrtle Beach man robs, assaults woman during attempted drug buy

The victim said she picked up the suspect to buy $50 worth of crack with a $100 bill, the report states. Police say before she picked up the suspect, he advised her that he had change for $100. When she arrived, the suspect allegedly got mad because he did not have change and the duo stopped at the Circle K at Highway 501 and Robert Grissom Parkway to get change. According to the report, the victim attempted to purchase lottery tickets and soda but the cashier would not take the $100 bill because it was counterfeit.