Report: Myrtle Beach man robs, assaults woman during attempted drug buy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman was assaulted in a vehicle Monday night while attempting to buy drugs from a 42-year-old man, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.
Ramondo Timokee Chestnut is charged with strong arm robbery.
Police responded to the 900 block of Highway 501 where they met the 47-year-old victim who was bleeding from her upper lip. According to police, the victim said a man who she was driving with assaulted and robbed her.
The victim said she picked up the suspect to buy $50 worth of crack with a $100 bill, the report states. Police say before she picked up the suspect, he advised her that he had change for $100. When she arrived, the suspect allegedly got mad because he did not have change and the duo stopped at the Circle K at Highway 501 and Robert Grissom Parkway to get change. According to the report, the victim attempted to purchase lottery tickets and soda but the cashier would not take the $100 bill because it was counterfeit.
Police say when the victim returned to the vehicle, the suspect became even more upset and told her to drive him home, but the victim did not want to. Chestnut then reportedly “slammed” the victim’s car into park and punched the victim about three times with an open fist, according to the report. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled into a wooded area with the victim’s cell phone and purse, police say.
The suspect was detained near Canal Street and was positively identified by the victim, the report states. Police say the victim was cited for loitering.
Online records show Chestnut is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $15,000 bond.
