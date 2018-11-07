Police: Man walks into Myrtle Beach motel saying he needs money, doesn’t want to hurt anyone

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man remained in jail Tuesday following his arrest for allegedly robbing an Ocean Boulevard motel.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 19-year-old Devon Lynn Newsome was charged with two counts of armed robbery. His bond is set at $50,000.
According to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to 2610 N. Ocean Blvd., the Court Capri Motel, on Oct. 31. An employee told authorities the suspect walked in asking for change.
Newsome then allegedly said he didn’t want to hurt anyone and that he was on the streets and needed money, the report stated.
According to the victim, the suspect held his hand out, but kept his other one in his jacket, which she believed he might have a weapon in.
The woman reportedly opened the register and gave the suspect approximately $180. He said that was enough and left the motel, the police report stated.
Police were given a description of the suspect. According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Newsome was taken into custody on Nov. 2.
