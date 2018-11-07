Overnight rain, much colder weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick round of heavy rain moves in tonight, followed by a much colder weekend forecast.
Expect rain to develop overnight and linger into Thursday morning. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, especially before sunrise Thursday. The heavy rain threat diminishes through the day but expect at least scattered showers into the afternoon. Temperatures turn cooler with afternoon highs holding in the middle 60s.
Rain chances take a dip for the weekend and the temperatures follow suit. We’ll keep the risk of an isolated shower Friday and Saturday but a lot of areas remain rain-free. Temperatures rebound on Friday before crashing back down Saturday. We’ll only manage afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s through Sunday. Areas of frost are expected Sunday morning as we all fall into the 30s.
Another storm system arrives early next week and could provide 1″ to 2″ of rain Monday and Tuesday. As the storm exits, expect an even bigger drop in temperatures for the end of next week!
