It’s Your Money: The cost of funding fitness trails in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach spent more than $30,000 to replace equipment on its Cabana Fitness Trail.
The oceanfront walking trail features 11 fitness stations along the half-mile path.
Mark Kruea, public information officer for the city of Myrtle Beach, said the equipment hadn’t been replaced in over 20 years.
“It’s next to the ocean, so they’re subject to all the salt air and the rain - everything else - so they do wear out at some point,” Kruea said.
The city’s October check registers show the city paid $30,729.96 to Bliss Products. This cost is broken down into 10 items averaging $3,000 each. The Georgia-based company, Bliss Products, is a supplier of commercial playground equipment.
Myrtle Beach also purchased a spiral slide for McLeod Park for $1,700 and another playground slide for $6,620 from Bliss Products, according to check registers.
Other companies, like Fit-Trail and Outdoor-Fitness, offer similar equipment for a much lower cost.
Fit-Trail offers a 10-station fitness center for only $6,000, plus shipping and handling.
Kruea said the project was bid out and the city found the lowest responsible bidder. He said he wasn’t sure which equipment was specifically purchased.
“We are very much a residential community but also a tourism destination, so we want to make sure our residents have the benefit of these sorts of amenities,” Kruea said. “It really is just an amenity.”
The project’s cost was factored into the annual budget and is taken from the city’s general fund.
“Once you build something you have to budget, maintain, and repair it and replace equipment too every once in a while,” Kruea said.
The city plans on installing the new equipment sometime this fall. Kruea said this will likely be conducted by city employees.
