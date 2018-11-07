Hunter Renfrow named semifinalist for national honors

CLEMSON, SC (WMBF) - Socastee High School grad and Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is up for national honors.
The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee announced Renfrow as one of 10 semifinalists for the award Tuesday.
The honor is awarded each year to the most outstanding football player in the country who began his career as a walk-on.
Renfrow was a triple-option quarterback at Socastee High School and turned down multiple scholarship offers from FCS programs to attend Clemson.
He has since been a big part of some of the Tigers’ most memorable moments on big stages like the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. You may remember, Renfrow caught the game-winning touchdown pass against Alabama back in 2017. At the time, Renfrow was just a redshirt freshman.
Heading into Saturday’s game against Boston College, Renfrow has recorded 1,894 receiving yards with 15 receiving touchdowns on 164 career receptions. That marks the eighth-most career receptions in Tiger history.
The Burlsworth selection committee will announce the top three finalists Tuesday, Nov. 13. Those players will be honored at a luncheon in Springdale, Ark. on Dec. 3.
