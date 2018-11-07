Horry County to see redevelopment of railroads

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Railroads could soon be back up and running in Horry County after receiving a 9.8 million dollar TIGER grant to restore the railways.
The project was discussed by the transportation committee and construction could start as early as this winter.
RJ Corman is the company who purchased the railways from Horry County several years ago and have been working to get the railroads back up and running
The company asked for the grant to help upgrade the lines and get the trains moving faster.
The $17.6 million project will upgrade of the rail lines to allow freight trains to move at speeds up to 25 miles per hour, rather than 10 miles per hour.
Currently the railway runs through North and South Carolina the project would involve replacing over 8 miles of rail and 74 miles of resurfacing.
County officials also hope the investment will bring more industrial opportunities to Horry County.
“The biggest thing about rail is it gives opportunity for industrial development, we have a lot of industrial parks nearby within Horry County,” said Justin Powell, Horry County Assistant Administrator.
The goal is to have the project completed by the winter of 2021.
