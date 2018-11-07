Horry County residents vote in favor of impact fee

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Impact fees on new construction in Horry County are one step closer to being put in place. Roughly 72% of Horry County voters said they back the idea of the one-time fees.
The referendum on Tuesday’s ballot acts as an opinion poll on whether or not residents would prefer the Horry County Council to move forward on implementing impact fees. The referendum is non-binding which means council doesn’t have to act on it.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught says the county has two options: either raise taxes or impose an impact fee. Vaught says the one-time fee collected from new homeowners would help the county pay for additional infrastructure to handle the growth in population.
The fee would pay for things like public safety, drainage and additional roads.
Vaught says with the county’s explosive growth it’s necessary, and says he isn’t surprised the majority of voters agree.
“As it is now, when we have increased costs as these developments come through, the rest of the residents face increased property taxes. What we’re trying to do is allow new development, and we’re in the middle of quite a boom, to help pay for new development,” said Vaught.
Before the county can vote on any type of impact fee, a study to prove the need for the fee is required by current state law. Vaught says he expects that study to begin before the end of the year.
