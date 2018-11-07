Governors' races feature fight for party control in states

Buena Vista resident Charlie Matthews, 73, right, presents Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams with red roses during a campaign stop at Annie D's restaurant on Election Day in Buena Vista, Ga., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Matthews said that he dedicated the flowers to Abrams on behalf of all the deceased women in his family that did not live to see her make it this far in Georgia's governor race. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (AP)