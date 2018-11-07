FBI releases photo of SUV sought in connection to disappearance of NC girl

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI have released a new photo of the SUV wanted in connection to the kidnapping of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.
According to a news release from the FBI, the stolen SUV was spotted in Lumberton on a surveillance camera near Aguilar’s home minutes after she was kidnapped on Monday.
The vehicle is described as a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. It is registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, SC. The paint on the hood of the vehicle is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.
If you live in the Lumberton area and have a camera or video surveillance system, save the video and contact the tip line immediately at 910-272-5871. The FBI says even if you do not see the vehicle in your video, please call the tip line anyway as it may still contain important information.
