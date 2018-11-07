Deal Diva: Best deals to look for in November

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - No other month stacks up to the deals and big discounts you’ll see in the month of November, thanks to Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.
Here’s a list of a few items that might be good for your naughty or nice list this month. Some of the best deals of the year will be for TV’s, and laptops, and that’s not all.
Look for top notch deals on Apple products, from iPhones to Apple Watches. But retail blog site Deal News says when you shop follow two rules - buy one generation behind and don’t buy from the Apple Store.
Also this month is a great time to upgrade the appliances, in your home as many home improvement and appliance stores will offer discounts on items like refrigerators, dishwashers, and more.
It’s not just large appliances, look for great discounts on small appliance items. From cookware to kitchen necessities, some popular retailers will mark items off as much as 40 percent off, and also look for instant and mail-in rebates.
November is also a great month to grab video game consoles and the games too.
Deal News also says expect to see more clothing and shoe deals this month, and anticipate a spike in sales for smart home devices.
Even with Black Friday, there are few things you should hold off buying this month.
If you’re on the prowl for diamonds, and other jewelry hold off. Deal News says prices typically tends to drop in December. Also, hold off on buying gift cards, you’ll see some deals, but just know you’ll see a surge of deals closer to Christmas.
