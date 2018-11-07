Consider This: Use common sense at bus stops

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It has been a terrible week with the news of deadly accidents at school bus stops.
Eight children have been hit by cars with five being killed as they waited to board their buses.
These accidents are preventable if drivers would just pay attention. It amazes me to see how many people don’t slow down or stop around school buses. A recent incident here locally had us look into what drivers should and shouldn’t do with the different lights on school buses.
Unfortunately, the flashing light system is also often ignored.
Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children, and drivers should slow down and prepare to stop.
Red flashing lights and an extended stop arm indicate that the bus has stopped and that children are getting on or off.
It’s illegal to pass a school bus that has stopped to load or unload students.
Consider This: You would think that is common sense, but we saw this week that not everyone has that common sense.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.