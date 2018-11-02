WATCH: Dog overjoyed to reunite with SC soldier after 4-month deployment

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Do you need any more proof that dog is man’s best friend?
Meet Remmy - a chocolate labrador whose parent, E5 Jeff Thurston, was deployed to an undisclosed location in Southeast Asia and returned home after four months.
Their reunion happened at McEntire Joint Guard Base earlier this week.
Remmy, who is 3 years old and been with Thurston for two-and-a-half years, was overjoyed to see his dad. This is the longest amount of time they have spent without one another.
Can’t you feel the love?!
