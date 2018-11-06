Two arrested following months long drug investigation in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested in Andrews last week following a nine-month drug investigation, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
GCSO deputies and agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Unit culminated the investigation on November 1 after the execution of a search warrant at 715 East Ashland Street.
Deputies say they received complaints regarding drug distribution and use, stolen property being sold and prostitution at the home of Willie Jerome “Doc” Patterson.
An investigation was initiated that included surveillances, arrests and controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Patterson, according to records. Deputies say that based on the investigation, six drug distribution related arrest warrants were obtained for Patterson as well as a search warrant for his home.
According to the release, authorities found seven men and three women inside the home and three men outside. A search of the home revealed a loaded .45 caliber Glock pistol, which had been reported stolen, a shotgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and pills. A container that agents suspect had been used to hold drugs was reportedly found floating in the toilet.
Patterson was arrested on numerous drug charges as well as possessing a stolen pistol. Kristin Renee Manzo-Barnhill was arrested for providing law enforcement with false information, the release states.
