Student Spotlight: Aynor High School girls lead ‘Pack a Purse’ holiday initiative

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two Aynor High School girls are leading up their own initiative at school with a focus that is perfect for the holiday season.
This November, Hannah Muster and Amy Scheider are leading the Pack a Purse Holiday Drive to help women in homeless shelters in the area who may have been affected by Hurricane Florence.
“Our initiative is to help out and try to get people back on their feet and get people to start feeling better about themselves," said Muster.
The goal is to lend a helping hand to those in need.
“My mom and I went through our house and went through what we did and didn’t need and we thought, ‘What would be important for other women in homeless shelters?’” Muster said.
By using a familiar item women wear for style and convenience, the purses are now being used for much more.
“They would find everyday objects like toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, shampoo conditioner, body wash, feminine products, shower gels, and some hand sanitizer, bug spray, maybe,” Muster said.
The girls said it’s all out of their own pockets too.
“Just go to a local store and get some hygiene stuff that you think is important and what you would want to receive if you were in this situation and just bring it down to the high school," Scheider said.
When asked what the initiative means to them, Muster said her joy comes from making someone else feel good,
"I am involved in this because it makes me feel better about helping out the community and getting the chance to know we can make someone’s life a little bit better,” she said.
People can get involved, too. Bring the items to Aynor High School and the girls will handle the rest from there.
