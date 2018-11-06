Several Horry County residents report problems at certain polling locations

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several Horry County residents reported problems at certain polling locations Tuesday.
At the Grand Strand Church of Christ in Surfside Beach, a WMBF viewer reported that several voting machines were not working and voters had to use paper ballots. At the Myrtle Trace polling location in the Conway area, voters are also using paper ballots. Four new voting machines were brought in for Election Day, however two do not work.
Some voting machines were also reportedly down at the fire station at 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Board of Elections for comment. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.
