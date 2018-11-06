SC sets midterm record for absentee voting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina set a record for absentee ballots cast during the 2018 Midterm elections.
For the 2014 general election, approximately 157,000 absentee ballots were cast, which was the previous record for absentee voting in the midterms. As of Friday, more than 260,000 absentee ballots had been issued statewide with more than 230,000 returned.
As of 5 p.m. Monday night, more than 296,000 absentee ballots had been issued, with just over 40,600 of those in Charleston County, over 10,900 issued in Berkeley County and more than 9,800 in Dorchester County.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot has well-passed, but if you have absentee mail-in ballot, it must be returned to your county elections office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. Because of U.S. mail transit times, voters should return their absentee by mail ballots in person to their county elections office if possible.
