A number of deals available to vets on Veterans Day

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Sunday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day and a number of eateries are thanking military members by offering free meals or discounts.
Below are some of the offerings:
Applebee’s: All veterans and active duty military can get a free full-size entrée from a selection of eight favorites
Buffalo Wild Wings: One small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries
Cracker Barrel: Military veterans can choose from a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a crafted coffee beverage
Denny’s: Veterans and military personnel can enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Monday, Nov. 12, from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Little Caesars: Veterans and active members can take advantage of a free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo
Logan’s Roadhouse: Between 3 and 6 p.m., all veterans and military personnel will receive a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals menu
Red Lobster: A free appetizer or dessert is available on Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12
Red Robin: Enjoy a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries
Wild Wing Café: Come in and choose from any salad, wild wrap, beefy burger or chicken sandwich
The majority of these restaurants will require members to provide a military ID. Also, check to make sure the location is participating.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.