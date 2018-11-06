A number of deals available to vets on Veterans Day

By WMBF News Staff | November 5, 2018 at 8:33 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 8:33 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Sunday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day and a number of eateries are thanking military members by offering free meals or discounts.

Below are some of the offerings:

Applebee’s: All veterans and active duty military can get a free full-size entrée from a selection of eight favorites

Buffalo Wild Wings: One small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries

Cracker Barrel: Military veterans can choose from a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a crafted coffee beverage

Denny’s: Veterans and military personnel can enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Monday, Nov. 12, from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active members can take advantage of a free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo

Logan’s Roadhouse: Between 3 and 6 p.m., all veterans and military personnel will receive a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals menu

Red Lobster: A free appetizer or dessert is available on Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12

Red Robin: Enjoy a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries

Wild Wing Café: Come in and choose from any salad, wild wrap, beefy burger or chicken sandwich

The majority of these restaurants will require members to provide a military ID. Also, check to make sure the location is participating.

