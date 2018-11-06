Myrtle Beach parking ordinance put on hold

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While parking lot owners and Myrtle Beach city leaders made some progress during a workshop Monday, they ultimately decided to put a proposed parking ordinance on hold.
This comes after the city voted on the first reading of the ordinance last month. The proposed ordinance would restrict misleading parking rate signage, towing without proper notice, changing parking rates, and differentiating between city and private parking.
“Based on what they said here today, they really want to delineate city parking, municipal parking from private parking and I think most of us don’t have any problem with that. That’s not an issue for us at all, so that’s a win for both sides,” said Chris Walker, owner of Event Parking. “There’s other things but when you try to narrow down pricing that you can’t change at some point during the day or during the week, that gets to be a lot of cost, a lot of work, a lot of effort that just doesn’t (need) to happen.”
City manager John Pedersen said the city receives around 30 parking complaints each summer.
“The problems that we heard was that some of the signage may lead you to think parking is one rate and people will park, get out of their cars to pay, and then they find out the rate is maybe not what they understood,” said Pedersen.
After much discussion Monday, the city asked parking lot owners to come up with other solutions before a second reading.
“Everybody at the end of the day wants the same thing, which is parking is never going to be fun but let’s make sure it’s not a bone of contention,” said Pedersen.
